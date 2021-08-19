Ronan Joseph Sabo-Walsh Sells 150,000 Shares of Novo Resources Corp. (NVO.V) (CVE:NVO) Stock

Novo Resources Corp. (NVO.V) (CVE:NVO) Senior Officer Ronan Joseph Sabo-Walsh sold 150,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$2.02, for a total value of C$303,105.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 118,550 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$239,553.99.

Shares of CVE NVO opened at C$2.38 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of C$548.24 million and a P/E ratio of -21.25. Novo Resources Corp. has a 12-month low of C$1.41 and a 12-month high of C$4.16. The company has a current ratio of 2.78, a quick ratio of 2.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.62. The business has a 50 day moving average of C$2.38.

Separately, Pi Financial raised Novo Resources Corp. (NVO.V) from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from C$3.05 to C$3.25 in a report on Thursday, June 3rd.

Novo Resources Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in evaluating, acquiring, and exploring natural resource properties in Canada, Australia, and the United States. It primarily explores for gold deposits. The company primarily focuses on the Egina and Beatons Creek projects in the Pilbara region of Western Australia.

