Root (NASDAQ:ROOT) PT Lowered to $7.00 at Morgan Stanley

Root (NASDAQ:ROOT) had its price objective reduced by equities research analysts at Morgan Stanley from $14.00 to $7.00 in a research report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley’s price target suggests a potential upside of 20.07% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. dropped their price objective on shares of Root from $15.00 to $11.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Root from $8.00 to $6.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Cantor Fitzgerald reduced their price objective on shares of Root from $21.00 to $8.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Truist Securities downgraded shares of Root from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $18.00 to $6.00 in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Finally, Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Root in a research report on Monday. They set a “peer perform” rating and a $5.00 price objective for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $11.22.

Get Root alerts:

ROOT stock opened at $5.83 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.47 billion and a PE ratio of -1.44. Root has a 12 month low of $5.19 and a 12 month high of $29.48. The business has a 50-day moving average of $8.75.

Root (NASDAQ:ROOT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.72) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.50) by ($0.22). On average, analysts predict that Root will post -2.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of ROOT. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Root during the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. Canal Insurance CO bought a new stake in shares of Root during the 1st quarter worth $95,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new stake in shares of Root during the 2nd quarter worth $114,000. LPL Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Root during the 2nd quarter worth $131,000. Finally, 9258 Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Root during the 2nd quarter worth $151,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 19.94% of the company’s stock.

Root Company Profile

Root, Inc provides insurance products and services in the United States. The company offers auto, homeowners, and renters insurance products. The company operates a direct-to-consumer model and serves customers primarily through mobile applications, as well as through its website. Its direct distribution channels also cover digital, media, and referral channels, as well as distribution partners.

Featured Article: New Google Finance Tool and Screening Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Root Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Root and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.