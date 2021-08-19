Ross Stores (NASDAQ:ROST) Price Target Increased to $137.00 by Analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Ross Stores (NASDAQ:ROST) had its price objective upped by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $132.00 to $137.00 in a research note released on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the apparel retailer’s stock.

ROST has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on Ross Stores from $133.00 to $141.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, May 21st. Telsey Advisory Group boosted their price target on Ross Stores from $130.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Ross Stores from $132.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on Ross Stores from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, Northcoast Research raised Ross Stores from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $147.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $131.79.

NASDAQ:ROST opened at $124.05 on Monday. Ross Stores has a one year low of $84.68 and a one year high of $134.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $44.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.84, a P/E/G ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a fifty day moving average of $122.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 1.72.

Ross Stores (NASDAQ:ROST) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 19th. The apparel retailer reported $1.34 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.44. Ross Stores had a net margin of 5.71% and a return on equity of 32.44%. The business had revenue of $4.52 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.80 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.29) EPS. Ross Stores’s revenue was up 145.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Ross Stores will post 4.36 earnings per share for the current year.

Ross Stores declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback plan on Thursday, May 20th that authorizes the company to repurchase $1.50 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the apparel retailer to buy up to 3.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.285 per share. This represents a $1.14 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.92%. Ross Stores’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 97.44%.

In other news, insider Michael Balmuth sold 49,377 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.03, for a total value of $6,222,983.31. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 49,145 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,193,744.35. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Piscataqua Savings Bank bought a new position in Ross Stores during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Gradient Investments LLC raised its holdings in Ross Stores by 23,100.0% during the 1st quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 232 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 231 shares during the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new position in Ross Stores during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Capital Analysts LLC bought a new position in Ross Stores during the 1st quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Allred Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Ross Stores during the 1st quarter worth approximately $36,000. 79.44% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Ross Stores

Ross Stores, Inc engages in the operation of off-price retail apparel and home accessories stores. Its products include branded and designer apparel, accessories, footwear, and home fashions through the Dress for Less and dd’s DISCOUNTS brands. The company was founded by Stuart G. Moldaw in 1957 and is headquartered in Dublin, CA.

