Ross Tennenbaum Sells 1,580 Shares of Avalara, Inc. (NYSE:AVLR) Stock

Avalara, Inc. (NYSE:AVLR) insider Ross Tennenbaum sold 1,580 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.17, for a total transaction of $260,968.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Ross Tennenbaum also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, June 7th, Ross Tennenbaum sold 1,580 shares of Avalara stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.56, for a total transaction of $195,224.80.

Avalara stock opened at $166.10 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $160.04. Avalara, Inc. has a twelve month low of $115.00 and a twelve month high of $185.37. The company has a market cap of $14.34 billion, a P/E ratio of -176.70 and a beta of 0.71.

Avalara (NYSE:AVLR) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.26) by $0.28. Avalara had a negative net margin of 13.67% and a negative return on equity of 5.87%. As a group, analysts forecast that Avalara, Inc. will post -1.09 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in shares of Avalara by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 537,515 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,720,000 after purchasing an additional 11,063 shares during the period. Barton Investment Management boosted its stake in shares of Avalara by 5.1% during the 1st quarter. Barton Investment Management now owns 272,785 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,398,000 after purchasing an additional 13,326 shares during the period. Fortis Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Avalara during the 1st quarter worth about $1,802,000. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Avalara by 9.3% during the 2nd quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 102,109 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,521,000 after purchasing an additional 8,655 shares during the period. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Avalara by 96.0% during the 1st quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 4,184 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,368,000 after purchasing an additional 2,049 shares during the period. 76.08% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AVLR has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of Avalara from $180.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Avalara from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of Avalara from $160.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price target on shares of Avalara from $165.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Avalara from $155.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. Avalara presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $199.07.

Avalara Company Profile

Avalara, Inc engages in the provision of cloud-based solutions. The firm focuses on taxability, identifying applicable tax rates, determining and collecting taxes, preparing and filing returns, remitting taxes, maintaining tax records, and managing compliance documents. Its products include AvaTax excise, AvaTax communications, returns excise, trustfile, CertCapture, and avalara licensing.

