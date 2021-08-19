Royal Bank of Canada Downgrades Asana (NYSE:ASAN) to Sector Perform

Asana (NYSE:ASAN) was downgraded by stock analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report issued on Tuesday, Analyst Price Targets reports. They currently have a $70.00 price objective on the stock, up from their previous price objective of $45.00. Royal Bank of Canada’s price target points to a potential downside of 10.14% from the company’s previous close.

ASAN has been the topic of a number of other research reports. JMP Securities increased their price target on Asana from $40.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, June 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Asana from $34.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, June 4th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on Asana from $45.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 18th. KeyCorp raised their price objective on Asana from $48.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on Asana from $40.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $49.86.

Shares of ASAN opened at $77.90 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $12.75 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -52.64. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $66.19. Asana has a 52 week low of $20.57 and a 52 week high of $80.74.

Asana (NYSE:ASAN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 2nd. The company reported ($0.21) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.27) by $0.06. The company had revenue of $76.67 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $70.14 million. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 60.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.31) EPS. Equities analysts predict that Asana will post -1.46 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Eleanor B. Lacey sold 17,480 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.90, for a total value of $1,221,852.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 146,839 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,264,046.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, COO Chris Farinacci sold 26,072 shares of Asana stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.94, for a total value of $1,823,475.68. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 315,072 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,036,135.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have acquired 1,940,000 shares of company stock valued at $101,122,600 and have sold 129,152 shares valued at $7,690,928. 54.43% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its position in Asana by 1.7% during the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 8,523 shares of the company’s stock worth $528,000 after acquiring an additional 139 shares during the last quarter. Close Asset Management Ltd lifted its position in Asana by 29.6% during the second quarter. Close Asset Management Ltd now owns 1,335 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,000 after acquiring an additional 305 shares during the last quarter. Botty Investors LLC lifted its position in Asana by 26.8% during the first quarter. Botty Investors LLC now owns 2,406 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after acquiring an additional 508 shares during the last quarter. Allen Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Asana by 9.7% during the first quarter. Allen Investment Management LLC now owns 8,897 shares of the company’s stock worth $254,000 after acquiring an additional 787 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC lifted its position in Asana by 5.7% during the second quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 17,381 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,078,000 after acquiring an additional 935 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 24.60% of the company’s stock.

Asana Company Profile

Asana, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a work management platform for individuals, team leads, and executives in the United States and internationally. It provides a work management platform as software as service that enables individuals and teams to get work done faster while enhancing employee engagement by allowing everyone to see how their work connects to the mission of an organization.

