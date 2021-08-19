Royal Bank of Canada Grows Stock Position in The Joint Corp. (NASDAQ:JYNT)

Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in The Joint Corp. (NASDAQ:JYNT) by 10.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 11,311 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,042 shares during the quarter. Royal Bank of Canada owned about 0.08% of The Joint worth $548,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in The Joint by 93.2% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 45,582 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,197,000 after buying an additional 21,986 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new position in The Joint during the first quarter worth approximately $48,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in The Joint by 8.2% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 103,805 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,726,000 after buying an additional 7,877 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its position in The Joint by 53,032.3% during the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 116,891 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,654,000 after buying an additional 116,671 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Navellier & Associates Inc purchased a new position in The Joint during the first quarter worth approximately $278,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.01% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Roth Capital lifted their price objective on The Joint from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. B. Riley lifted their price objective on The Joint from $65.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. DA Davidson lifted their target price on The Joint from $65.00 to $128.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Maxim Group downgraded The Joint from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Craig Hallum lifted their target price on The Joint from $61.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The Joint currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $105.43.

Shares of NASDAQ JYNT opened at $87.47 on Thursday. The Joint Corp. has a twelve month low of $16.03 and a twelve month high of $107.89. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $84.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.26 billion, a PE ratio of 74.76 and a beta of 1.25.

The Joint (NASDAQ:JYNT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.13. The Joint had a return on equity of 41.46% and a net margin of 24.55%. The business had revenue of $20.22 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.58 million. As a group, research analysts expect that The Joint Corp. will post 0.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Ronald V. Davella sold 2,647 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.86, for a total transaction of $192,860.42. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 22,738 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,656,690.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Bandera Partners Llc sold 369,313 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.64, for a total value of $26,457,583.32. Insiders sold 469,690 shares of company stock valued at $34,062,969 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 4.60% of the company’s stock.

About The Joint

The Joint Corp. (United States) engages in the development, ownership, operation, support and management of chiropractic clinics. It operates through two segments: Corporate Clinics and Franchise Operations. The Corporate Clinics segment comprises of the operating activities of the company owned or managed clinics.

