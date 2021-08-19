Royal Bank of Canada Sells 169 Shares of Graham Holdings (NYSE:GHC)

Royal Bank of Canada cut its holdings in Graham Holdings (NYSE:GHC) by 15.4% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 931 shares of the company’s stock after selling 169 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada’s holdings in Graham were worth $524,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in GHC. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Graham during the first quarter worth $31,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Graham by 38.8% during the first quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 111 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 31 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in shares of Graham by 1,260.0% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 136 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,000 after purchasing an additional 126 shares in the last quarter. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC bought a new position in shares of Graham during the first quarter worth $217,000. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Graham during the first quarter worth $241,000. 57.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE GHC opened at $594.15 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $643.64. The company has a market capitalization of $2.97 billion, a PE ratio of 5.50 and a beta of 1.16. Graham Holdings has a twelve month low of $376.20 and a twelve month high of $685.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.82, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

Graham (NYSE:GHC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $9.00 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.92 by ($0.92). Graham had a return on equity of 8.78% and a net margin of 17.98%.

Graham Company Profile

Graham Holdings Co engages in the provision of education and media services. It operates through the following segments: Education; Television Broadcasting; Manufacturing; Healthcare; SocialCode; and Other Businesses. The Education segment include professional training and postsecondary education businesses largely outside the U.S., and also English-language programs that provided by Kaplan, Inc.

