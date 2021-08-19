Royal Bank of Canada Takes $499,000 Position in Science Strategic Acquisition Corp. Alpha (OTCMKTS:SSAAU)

Royal Bank of Canada purchased a new stake in shares of Science Strategic Acquisition Corp. Alpha (OTCMKTS:SSAAU) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 50,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $499,000.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of SSAAU. Deltec Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Science Strategic Acquisition Corp. Alpha in the first quarter valued at about $497,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company purchased a new position in Science Strategic Acquisition Corp. Alpha in the first quarter valued at about $1,243,000. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new position in Science Strategic Acquisition Corp. Alpha in the first quarter valued at about $6,461,000. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Science Strategic Acquisition Corp. Alpha in the first quarter valued at about $129,000. Finally, Barometer Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Science Strategic Acquisition Corp. Alpha in the first quarter valued at about $497,000.

Shares of OTCMKTS SSAAU opened at $9.91 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $9.96. Science Strategic Acquisition Corp. Alpha has a one year low of $9.59 and a one year high of $10.85.

Science Strategic Acquisition Corp. Alpha focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or other business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in Santa Monica, California.

