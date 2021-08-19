Royal Caribbean Group (NYSE:RCL) Short Interest Update

Royal Caribbean Group (NYSE:RCL) was the target of a large increase in short interest in July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 13,980,000 shares, an increase of 16.4% from the July 15th total of 12,010,000 shares. Approximately 6.4% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 4,300,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.3 days.

RCL stock traded down $0.71 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $76.50. 5,426,881 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,554,700. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $80.86. Royal Caribbean Group has a one year low of $51.33 and a one year high of $99.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.48 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.43 and a beta of 2.80. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.55.

Get Royal Caribbean Group alerts:

Royal Caribbean Group (NYSE:RCL) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported ($5.06) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($4.39) by ($0.67). The company had revenue of $50.91 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $140.36 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($6.13) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 71.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Royal Caribbean Group will post -16.24 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages have weighed in on RCL. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Royal Caribbean Group from $50.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Berenberg Bank increased their target price on Royal Caribbean Group from $55.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Wolfe Research raised Royal Caribbean Group from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $94.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on Royal Caribbean Group from $76.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Royal Caribbean Group from $112.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $85.75.

In related news, Director Arne Alexander Wilhelmsen sold 278,720 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.56, for a total transaction of $26,355,763.20. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 14,509 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,371,971.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Naftali Holtz sold 5,465 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.88, for a total value of $485,729.20. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 22,385 shares in the company, valued at $1,989,578.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 9.56% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in RCL. Capital International Investors boosted its stake in Royal Caribbean Group by 41.9% during the second quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 20,912,689 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,783,114,000 after buying an additional 6,170,103 shares in the last quarter. Credit Agricole S A boosted its position in shares of Royal Caribbean Group by 3,362,333.3% in the 1st quarter. Credit Agricole S A now owns 5,043,650 shares of the company’s stock valued at $431,787,000 after purchasing an additional 5,043,500 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its position in shares of Royal Caribbean Group by 337.9% in the 1st quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 3,326,820 shares of the company’s stock valued at $284,809,000 after purchasing an additional 2,567,092 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Royal Caribbean Group by 19.8% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,936,312 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,193,089,000 after purchasing an additional 2,302,013 shares during the period. Finally, Candlestick Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Royal Caribbean Group in the 1st quarter valued at $76,843,000. 64.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Royal Caribbean Group

Royal Caribbean Group operates as a cruise company worldwide. The company operates cruises under the Royal Caribbean International, Celebrity Cruises, Azamara, and Silversea Cruises brands, which comprise a range of itineraries that call on approximately 1,000 destinations. As of December 31, 2020, it operated 61 ships with an aggregate capacity of approximately 137,930 berths.

Featured Story: dividend yield calculator

Receive News & Ratings for Royal Caribbean Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Royal Caribbean Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.