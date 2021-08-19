RPT Realty (NYSE:RPT) Releases FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

RPT Realty (NYSE:RPT) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.880-$0.920 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

NYSE:RPT traded down $0.18 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $12.16. The company had a trading volume of 556,159 shares, compared to its average volume of 400,486. RPT Realty has a 52-week low of $4.79 and a 52-week high of $14.00. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $12.91. The firm has a market cap of $987.06 million, a P/E ratio of 26.83, a PEG ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 1.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 1.20.

RPT Realty (NYSE:RPT) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.20. RPT Realty had a net margin of 23.21% and a return on equity of 6.28%. The company had revenue of $52.22 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $50.91 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.16 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 17.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that RPT Realty will post 0.91 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Investors of record on Monday, September 20th will be given a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 17th. This is a positive change from RPT Realty’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.95%. RPT Realty’s payout ratio is 38.46%.

RPT has been the subject of several research reports. TheStreet upgraded shares of RPT Realty from a d+ rating to a c rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of RPT Realty from $13.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. KeyCorp boosted their price target on shares of RPT Realty from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of RPT Realty from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. RPT Realty has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $13.00.

In other news, CFO Michael Fitzmaurice sold 4,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.24, for a total transaction of $60,904.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 165,475 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,190,889. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Raymond J. Merk sold 2,460 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.90, for a total transaction of $31,734.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 33,621 shares in the company, valued at approximately $433,710.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 11,791 shares of company stock valued at $154,331. Insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

RPT Realty Company Profile

RPT Realty operates as a real estate investment trust. The firm develops, manages, and leases out commercial properties. Its portfolio includes shopping centers, supermarkets, and retail shops. The company was founded on May 1, 1996 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

