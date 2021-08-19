Russel Metals Inc. (OTCMKTS:RUSMF) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Russel Metals Inc. (OTCMKTS:RUSMF) was the target of a large growth in short interest in July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 265,500 shares, a growth of 28.7% from the July 15th total of 206,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 115.4 days.

RUSMF traded up $0.17 on Thursday, hitting $29.18. The company had a trading volume of 4,321 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,887. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $27.58. Russel Metals has a 1 year low of $12.89 and a 1 year high of $29.91.

Several equities analysts recently commented on RUSMF shares. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Russel Metals from C$32.00 to C$35.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Russel Metals from C$33.00 to C$37.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, June 18th. TD Securities raised their price target on shares of Russel Metals from C$39.00 to C$40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Scotiabank raised their price target on shares of Russel Metals from C$32.00 to C$34.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Russel Metals from C$39.00 to C$41.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $38.00.

Russel Metals Inc, a metals distribution company, distributes steel and other metal products in North America. The company operates through three segments: Metals Service Centers, Energy Products, and Steel Distributors. The Metal Service Centers segment sells plates, flat rolled carbon, stainless steel, aluminum, and other non-ferrous specialty metal products, as well as general line steel products, such as plates, structural shapes, bars, sheets, pipes, tubing, and hollow structural steel tubing.

