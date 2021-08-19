Ryan Specialty Group (NYSE:RYAN) Now Covered by Analysts at Wolfe Research

Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Ryan Specialty Group (NYSE:RYAN) in a report released on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued a market perform rating and a $32.00 price target on the stock.

RYAN has been the subject of several other reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods initiated coverage on shares of Ryan Specialty Group in a report on Monday. They issued an outperform rating and a $35.00 price objective for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Ryan Specialty Group in a report on Monday. They issued a neutral rating and a $33.00 price objective for the company. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of Ryan Specialty Group in a report on Monday. They issued an equal weight rating and a $31.00 price target for the company. Barclays began coverage on shares of Ryan Specialty Group in a report on Monday. They issued an overweight rating and a $35.00 price target for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on shares of Ryan Specialty Group in a report on Monday. They issued an outperform rating and a $34.00 price target for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Ryan Specialty Group currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $33.38.

RYAN opened at $29.74 on Monday. Ryan Specialty Group has a 12 month low of $25.57 and a 12 month high of $30.55.

Ryan Specialty Group Holdings Inc is a service provider of specialty products and solutions for insurance brokers, agents and carriers. The company offer distribution, underwriting, product development, administration and risk management services by acting as a wholesale broker and a managing underwriter.

