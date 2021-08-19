Ryanair Holdings plc (NASDAQ:RYAAY) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Ryanair Holdings plc (NASDAQ:RYAAY) have earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the eighteen ratings firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have issued a hold recommendation and twelve have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $121.48.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. HSBC upgraded Ryanair from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Ryanair in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. Erste Group raised shares of Ryanair from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $107.09 target price on shares of Ryanair and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, July 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a $107.09 target price on shares of Ryanair and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 12th.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Baillie Gifford & Co. boosted its position in Ryanair by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 10,513,341 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,137,649,000 after purchasing an additional 140,012 shares during the period. Capital International Investors boosted its position in Ryanair by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 9,862,764 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,067,172,000 after purchasing an additional 294,131 shares during the period. FMR LLC boosted its position in Ryanair by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,298,681 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $681,580,000 after purchasing an additional 87,015 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Ryanair by 6.3% during the 2nd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 5,001,981 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $541,264,000 after purchasing an additional 296,366 shares during the period. Finally, William Blair Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Ryanair by 14.3% in the 2nd quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 2,253,753 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $243,862,000 after buying an additional 281,774 shares in the last quarter. 42.86% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of RYAAY stock traded down $0.52 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $105.02. 16,147 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 345,787. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $108.31. Ryanair has a 1-year low of $74.94 and a 1-year high of $121.63. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. The stock has a market cap of $23.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.85 and a beta of 1.64.

Ryanair (NASDAQ:RYAAY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 17th. The transportation company reported ($1.68) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.65) by ($0.03). Ryanair had a negative net margin of 59.19% and a negative return on equity of 19.76%. The company had revenue of $142.72 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $122.40 million. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Ryanair will post -0.47 EPS for the current year.

Ryanair Holdings plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides scheduled-passenger airline services in Ireland, the United Kingdom, Italy, Spain, Germany, and Other European countries. It is also involved in the provision of various ancillary services, such as non-flight scheduled services and internet-related services; in-flight sale of beverages, food, and merchandise; and marketing accommodation and hotel services, car hire, and travel insurance through its Website and mobile app.

