Ryman Hospitality Properties (NYSE:RHP) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Posted by on Aug 19th, 2021

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties (NYSE:RHP) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc. is a Real Estate Investment Trust specializing in group-oriented, destination hotel assets in urban and resort markets. The Company also operates a number of media and entertainment assets that includes the Grand Ole Opry, the Ryman Auditorium and WSM-AM. Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc. is headquartered in Nashville, Tennessee. “

A number of other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties from $88.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Raymond James raised shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $88.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, July 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $67.60.

Shares of NYSE:RHP opened at $73.86 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.29 and a beta of 1.78. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $78.77. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.45. Ryman Hospitality Properties has a 52 week low of $34.42 and a 52 week high of $86.58.

Ryman Hospitality Properties (NYSE:RHP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported ($1.05) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.51) by ($0.54). The business had revenue of $170.86 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $150.96 million. Ryman Hospitality Properties had a negative return on equity of 240.52% and a negative net margin of 79.64%. Ryman Hospitality Properties’s revenue for the quarter was up 1063.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($1.65) EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Ryman Hospitality Properties will post 0.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of RHP. Disciplined Investments LLC bought a new stake in Ryman Hospitality Properties in the second quarter valued at $36,000. Red Door Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties during the second quarter worth about $42,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors increased its position in shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties by 252.3% during the second quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 539 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 386 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties during the second quarter worth about $68,000. Finally, FMR LLC increased its position in shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties by 24.5% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 997 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $82,000 after acquiring an additional 196 shares in the last quarter. 79.76% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Ryman Hospitality Properties Company Profile

Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc (NYSE: RHP) is a leading lodging and hospitality real estate investment trust that specializes in upscale convention center resorts and country music entertainment experiences. The Company's core holdings* include a network of five of the top 10 largest non-gaming convention center hotels in the United States based on total indoor meeting space.

