Safe Haven One Day Trading Volume Reaches $3.11 Million (SHA)

Safe Haven (CURRENCY:SHA) traded 6% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on August 19th. Safe Haven has a total market cap of $14.30 million and approximately $3.11 million worth of Safe Haven was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Safe Haven has traded 25.1% higher against the US dollar. One Safe Haven coin can currently be purchased for $0.0048 or 0.00000010 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Safe Haven Profile

Safe Haven is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the SHA256 hashing algorithm. Safe Haven’s total supply is 8,500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 3,005,855,396 coins. The Reddit community for Safe Haven is /r/safehavenio and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Safe Haven’s official message board is t.me/safehavenio_ann . Safe Haven’s official Twitter account is @safeHavenio and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Safe Haven is safehaven.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Safe Haven Foundation is a Decentralized B2B2C Platform which supports companies and blockchain projects, aiding their expansion within their verticals. They will open their platform and tech solutions to the community, developers, entrepreneurs, inheritance, trust professionals, and existing financial services companies. Those companies can utilize Safe Haven protocol to create their own financial services and inheritance products to be offered to customers of their respective sphere of influence. “

Buying and Selling Safe Haven

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Safe Haven directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Safe Haven should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Safe Haven using one of the exchanges listed above.

