salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) Shares Sold by Baillie Gifford & Co.

Baillie Gifford & Co. trimmed its stake in shares of salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) by 4.7% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 5,152,224 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after selling 255,989 shares during the period. Baillie Gifford & Co.’s holdings in salesforce.com were worth $1,258,534,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of salesforce.com by 20.8% in the second quarter. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,464 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $358,000 after buying an additional 252 shares in the last quarter. Dillon & Associates Inc. increased its holdings in salesforce.com by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. Dillon & Associates Inc. now owns 15,728 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $3,838,000 after acquiring an additional 280 shares in the last quarter. Novare Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in salesforce.com by 7.9% during the 2nd quarter. Novare Capital Management LLC now owns 35,238 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $8,608,000 after acquiring an additional 2,591 shares in the last quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG raised its position in salesforce.com by 0.8% during the second quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG now owns 2,652,650 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $647,963,000 after acquiring an additional 20,355 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Advisors Inc. OK purchased a new stake in shares of salesforce.com in the second quarter valued at about $281,000. 69.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other salesforce.com news, insider Parker Harris sold 4,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $236.15, for a total value of $1,015,445.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 85,431 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,174,530.65. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Marc Benioff sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $251.45, for a total transaction of $5,029,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 573,481 shares of company stock worth $140,220,692 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 4.10% of the company’s stock.

CRM stock traded up $3.03 on Thursday, hitting $254.25. 266,293 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,373,429. The firm has a market cap of $235.44 billion, a PE ratio of 52.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.53 and a beta of 1.09. salesforce.com, inc. has a 1-year low of $200.03 and a 1-year high of $284.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 1.33. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $244.64.

salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 26th. The CRM provider reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by $0.33. salesforce.com had a net margin of 19.88% and a return on equity of 8.02%. The company had revenue of $5.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.89 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.70 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 22.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that salesforce.com, inc. will post 1.6 EPS for the current year.

CRM has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Barclays upped their target price on salesforce.com from $276.00 to $285.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 28th. Mizuho upped their price objective on salesforce.com from $270.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 28th. KGI Securities assumed coverage on salesforce.com in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $280.00 price objective for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $335.00 target price on shares of salesforce.com in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a $300.00 price target on shares of salesforce.com and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 31st. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-eight have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. salesforce.com currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $280.91.

salesforce.com Profile

salesforce.com, inc. engages in the design and development of cloud-based enterprise software for customer relationship management. Its solutions include sales force automation, customer service and support, marketing automation, digital commerce, community management, collaboration, industry-specific solutions, and salesforce platform.

