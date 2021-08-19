SandRidge Energy, Inc. (NYSE:SD) Short Interest Update

SandRidge Energy, Inc. (NYSE:SD) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 768,800 shares, a growth of 25.2% from the July 15th total of 613,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 491,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.6 days. Approximately 2.2% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Shares of NYSE:SD traded down $0.12 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $7.90. 824,638 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 498,476. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a current ratio of 1.68. The company has a market cap of $289.05 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 776.78 and a beta of 3.32. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $6.30. SandRidge Energy has a 1 year low of $1.55 and a 1 year high of $8.84.

SandRidge Energy (NYSE:SD) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The oil and natural gas company reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. SandRidge Energy had a net margin of 1.90% and a return on equity of 29.70%.

SandRidge Energy announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback plan on Tuesday, August 10th that permits the company to repurchase $25.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the oil and natural gas company to repurchase up to 8.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are often a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SD. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new stake in shares of SandRidge Energy in the 1st quarter valued at $233,000. Dorsey Wright & Associates acquired a new stake in shares of SandRidge Energy in the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. acquired a new stake in SandRidge Energy during the 1st quarter worth $40,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its stake in SandRidge Energy by 21.3% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 54,356 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $213,000 after acquiring an additional 9,561 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of Tennessee Treasury Department acquired a new stake in SandRidge Energy during the 1st quarter worth $100,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 9.93% of the company’s stock.

About SandRidge Energy

SandRidge Energy, Inc engages in the acquisition, development, and production of oil and natural gas primarily in the United States Mid-Continent. As of December 31, 2020, it holds interest in approximately 380,000 net leasehold acres in Oklahoma and Kansas, as well as total proved developed reserves of 33.4 million barrels of oil equivalent.

