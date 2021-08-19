SC Health Co. (NYSE:SCPE) Short Interest Up 45.6% in July

SC Health Co. (NYSE:SCPE) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,390,000 shares, an increase of 45.6% from the July 15th total of 954,700 shares. Approximately 8.6% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 182,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 7.6 days.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. L.P. acquired a new stake in SC Health in the first quarter valued at approximately $114,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership acquired a new stake in SC Health in the first quarter valued at approximately $167,000. Wexford Capital LP acquired a new stake in SC Health in the first quarter valued at approximately $504,000. Vivaldi Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of SC Health by 9.3% in the first quarter. Vivaldi Asset Management LLC now owns 59,578 shares of the company’s stock worth $601,000 after buying an additional 5,063 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TENOR CAPITAL MANAGEMENT Co. L.P. purchased a new position in shares of SC Health in the first quarter worth $1,008,000. Institutional investors own 57.27% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Northland Securities started coverage on shares of SC Health in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $20.00 price objective on the stock.

Shares of SCPE opened at $15.84 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $361.36 million, a P/E ratio of 396.00 and a beta of -0.02. SC Health has a twelve month low of $9.66 and a twelve month high of $16.99. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $10.88.

SC Health Company Profile

SC Health Corporation does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2018 and is based in Singapore.

