Schroders (LON:SDRC) Stock Passes Above 50 Day Moving Average of $2,598.81

Shares of Schroders plc (LON:SDRC) crossed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 2,598.81 ($33.95) and traded as high as GBX 2,640 ($34.49). Schroders shares last traded at GBX 2,600 ($33.97), with a volume of 50,051 shares.

The company has a market cap of £7.35 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.31, a current ratio of 5.84 and a quick ratio of 5.69. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 2,598.81.

About Schroders (LON:SDRC)

Schroders plc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm also provides advisory and consultancy services. It provides its services to financial institutions, high net worth clients, large corporate, local authority, charitable entities, individuals, pension plans, government funds, insurance companies, and endowments.

