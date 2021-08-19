Schwab 1-5 Year Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHJ) Shares Acquired by Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC

Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab 1-5 Year Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHJ) by 53.8% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 27,414 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 9,585 shares during the period. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Schwab 1-5 Year Corporate Bond ETF were worth $1,403,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of SCHJ. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Schwab 1-5 Year Corporate Bond ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $80,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Schwab 1-5 Year Corporate Bond ETF by 2,303.0% in the 1st quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 1,586 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,000 after purchasing an additional 1,520 shares during the last quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Schwab 1-5 Year Corporate Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $119,000. Savior LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab 1-5 Year Corporate Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $131,000. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab 1-5 Year Corporate Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $152,000.

Schwab 1-5 Year Corporate Bond ETF stock opened at $51.13 on Thursday. Schwab 1-5 Year Corporate Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $50.81 and a 1-year high of $54.98. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $51.19.

