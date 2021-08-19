Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD) Shares Sold by Delta Asset Management LLC TN

Delta Asset Management LLC TN lessened its holdings in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD) by 3.3% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 4,039 shares of the company’s stock after selling 139 shares during the period. Delta Asset Management LLC TN’s holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF were worth $305,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in SCHD. Fusion Capital LLC grew its holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 1.6% in the first quarter. Fusion Capital LLC now owns 8,428 shares of the company’s stock valued at $615,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. Brighton Jones LLC grew its holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 1.0% in the first quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 15,856 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,156,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Roble Belko & Company Inc grew its holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 29.5% in the first quarter. Roble Belko & Company Inc now owns 847 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 193 shares during the last quarter. Asset Planning Services Ltd. grew its holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 0.7% in the first quarter. Asset Planning Services Ltd. now owns 29,270 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,134,000 after purchasing an additional 199 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kavar Capital Partners Group LLC grew its holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 1.5% in the first quarter. Kavar Capital Partners Group LLC now owns 13,172 shares of the company’s stock valued at $961,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter.

Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF stock traded up $0.03 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $76.52. The stock had a trading volume of 67,088 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,901,820. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF has a 1-year low of $52.94 and a 1-year high of $78.41. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $76.05.

