Scorpio Tankers Inc. (NYSE:STNG) Short Interest Down 21.1% in July

Scorpio Tankers Inc. (NYSE:STNG) was the target of a large decline in short interest in July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 2,550,000 shares, a decline of 21.1% from the July 15th total of 3,230,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,020,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.5 days. Currently, 4.9% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Shares of Scorpio Tankers stock traded down $0.60 on Thursday, hitting $14.45. 783,348 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,262,908. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.71. Scorpio Tankers has a 12-month low of $8.28 and a 12-month high of $24.67. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $18.68. The company has a market cap of $839.44 million, a P/E ratio of -3.71 and a beta of 1.10.

Scorpio Tankers (NYSE:STNG) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The shipping company reported ($0.94) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.93) by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $138.05 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $148.57 million. Scorpio Tankers had a negative return on equity of 9.07% and a negative net margin of 35.92%. Equities analysts expect that Scorpio Tankers will post -3.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 9th will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.77%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 8th. Scorpio Tankers’s payout ratio is presently 19.80%.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on STNG. Evercore ISI restated a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 target price on shares of Scorpio Tankers in a report on Sunday, August 8th. DNB Markets raised Scorpio Tankers from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $25.00 to $21.00 in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Bank of America downgraded Scorpio Tankers from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $24.00 to $15.00 in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut shares of Scorpio Tankers from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 price target on shares of Scorpio Tankers in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Scorpio Tankers currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $23.11.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of STNG. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Scorpio Tankers by 26.9% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,751,825 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $69,258,000 after purchasing an additional 795,185 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Scorpio Tankers by 218.5% during the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 930,316 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $20,511,000 after acquiring an additional 638,200 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Scorpio Tankers in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $6,745,000. Cooper Creek Partners Management LLC acquired a new stake in Scorpio Tankers in the 1st quarter worth approximately $8,309,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in Scorpio Tankers by 1,984.8% during the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 386,935 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $7,143,000 after purchasing an additional 368,375 shares during the period. 40.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Scorpio Tankers

Scorpio Tankers, Inc engages in the provision of marine transportation of petroleum products. It operates through the following segments: Handymax, MR, LR1/Panamax, and LR2/Aframax. The company was founded by Emanuele A. Lauro on July 1, 2009 and is headquartered in Monaco.

