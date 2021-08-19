Scotiabank Raises Boardwalk Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:BOWFF) Price Target to C$51.25

Boardwalk Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:BOWFF) had its price objective lifted by Scotiabank from C$43.50 to C$51.25 in a report issued on Monday morning, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a sector perform rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

BOWFF has been the subject of a number of other reports. Desjardins increased their price target on Boardwalk Real Estate Investment Trust from C$46.00 to C$47.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. TD Securities upgraded Boardwalk Real Estate Investment Trust to a buy rating in a research report on Friday, August 13th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on Boardwalk Real Estate Investment Trust from C$42.25 to C$51.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Boardwalk Real Estate Investment Trust from C$43.00 to C$44.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Finally, CIBC upped their price objective on Boardwalk Real Estate Investment Trust from C$40.00 to C$41.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Boardwalk Real Estate Investment Trust has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $48.84.

OTCMKTS BOWFF opened at $36.64 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.79 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.10 and a current ratio of 0.10. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $35.05. Boardwalk Real Estate Investment Trust has a twelve month low of $19.57 and a twelve month high of $40.00.

Boardwalk Real Estate Investment Trust engages in the acquisition, refurbishment, management, ownership, and development of multi-family residential communities. It offers residential units located in Alberta, Saskatchewan, Ontario, and Quebec. The company was founded by Sam Kolias and Van Kolias in 1984 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

