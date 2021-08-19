Scotiabank Raises H&R Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:HR.UN) Price Target to C$18.25

H&R Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:HR.UN) had its price objective hoisted by equities research analysts at Scotiabank from C$18.00 to C$18.25 in a research report issued on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. Scotiabank’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 13.57% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on the stock. National Bank Financial upped their price objective on shares of H&R Real Estate Investment Trust to C$19.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and set a C$18.00 price objective on shares of H&R Real Estate Investment Trust in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. National Bankshares upped their price objective on shares of H&R Real Estate Investment Trust from C$19.00 to C$19.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. CIBC reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a C$19.50 price objective on shares of H&R Real Estate Investment Trust in a research note on Monday. Finally, TD Securities upped their price objective on shares of H&R Real Estate Investment Trust from C$18.50 to C$19.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$18.68.

Shares of TSE:HR.UN opened at C$16.07 on Thursday. H&R Real Estate Investment Trust has a 52-week low of C$9.25 and a 52-week high of C$17.15. The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$16.59. The stock has a market capitalization of C$4.60 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 104.14, a current ratio of 0.31 and a quick ratio of 0.17.

H&R REIT is one of Canada's largest real estate investment trusts with total assets of approximately $14.5 billion at March 31, 2019. H&R REIT has ownership interests in a North American portfolio of high quality office, retail, industrial and residential properties comprising over 43 million square feet.

