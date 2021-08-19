SEA (NYSE:SE) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.09 EPS

SEA (NYSE:SE) posted its earnings results on Monday. The Internet company based in Singapore reported ($0.61) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.52) by ($0.09), MarketWatch Earnings reports. SEA had a negative return on equity of 82.81% and a negative net margin of 32.54%. The business had revenue of $2.28 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.02 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.68) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 158.6% on a year-over-year basis.

Shares of SEA stock opened at $318.61 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a current ratio of 1.78. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $284.04. The company has a market cap of $163.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -88.75 and a beta of 1.30. SEA has a 1 year low of $135.28 and a 1 year high of $326.79.

SE has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of SEA from $320.00 to $335.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Cowen upped their price target on shares of SEA from $280.00 to $345.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on shares of SEA in a report on Wednesday, June 16th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of SEA from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of SEA from $300.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $272.17.

Sea Ltd. is an internet and mobile platform company, which engages in the provision of online gaming services. It operates through the following segments: Digital Entertainment, E-Commerce, and Digital Financial Services. The Digital Entertainment segment offers and develops mobile and PC online games.

