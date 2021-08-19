Seadrill Limited (OTCMKTS:SDRLF) Short Interest Down 17.6% in July

Seadrill Limited (OTCMKTS:SDRLF) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 354,600 shares, a decrease of 17.6% from the July 15th total of 430,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,694,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Shares of SDRLF traded down $0.03 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $0.27. 189,393 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 342,608. Seadrill has a one year low of $0.16 and a one year high of $1.40. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.03 million, a PE ratio of -0.01 and a beta of 2.43.

Seadrill Company Profile

Seadrill Limited provides offshore drilling services to the oil and gas industry worldwide. It operates in three segments: Harsh Environment, Floaters, and Jack-ups Rigs. The company owns and operates drillships, semi-submersible rigs, and jack-up rigs for operations to ultra-deepwater in benign and harsh environments.

