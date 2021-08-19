Seagate Technology Holdings plc (NASDAQ:STX) Expected to Announce Earnings of $2.21 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect Seagate Technology Holdings plc (NASDAQ:STX) to report earnings per share of $2.21 for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have made estimates for Seagate Technology’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $2.24 and the lowest estimate coming in at $2.20. Seagate Technology posted earnings of $0.93 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 137.6%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, October 28th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Seagate Technology will report full-year earnings of $8.26 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.85 to $8.79. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $8.74 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.48 to $9.60. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Seagate Technology.

Seagate Technology (NASDAQ:STX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 20th. The data storage provider reported $2.00 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.74 by $0.26. Seagate Technology had a return on equity of 130.74% and a net margin of 12.30%. The firm had revenue of $3.01 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.98 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.20 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 19.7% on a year-over-year basis.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on STX shares. Mizuho decreased their price objective on Seagate Technology from $95.00 to $92.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Seagate Technology from $114.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price target on shares of Seagate Technology from $95.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Seagate Technology from $88.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares decreased their price objective on shares of Seagate Technology from $100.00 to $95.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Seagate Technology has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $97.39.

In other news, EVP Ban Seng Teh sold 7,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.35, for a total value of $662,287.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Edward J. Zander sold 12,043 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.58, for a total transaction of $1,175,155.94. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 20,175 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,968,676.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.97% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Seagate Technology by 65.0% during the first quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 330 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Seagate Technology during the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. bought a new position in shares of Seagate Technology during the 1st quarter valued at $35,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in shares of Seagate Technology by 132.5% in the 1st quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 479 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 273 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gables Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Seagate Technology in the first quarter worth $38,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.33% of the company’s stock.

STX stock opened at $89.03 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.26 billion, a PE ratio of 16.37, a P/E/G ratio of 9.84 and a beta of 1.08. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $88.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.76, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 1.29. Seagate Technology has a 1-year low of $44.50 and a 1-year high of $106.22.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 6th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 22nd will be issued a dividend of $0.67 per share. This represents a $2.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.01%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 21st. Seagate Technology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 50.85%.

About Seagate Technology

Seagate Technology Holdings plc provides data storage technology and solutions in Singapore, the United States, the Netherlands, and internationally. The company offers hard disk and solid state drives, including serial advanced technology attachment, serial attached SCSI, and non-volatile memory express products; solid state hybrid drives; and storage subsystems.

