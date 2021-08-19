Seaport Global Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:SGAM) Position Trimmed by Dakota Wealth Management

Dakota Wealth Management lessened its position in Seaport Global Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:SGAM) by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 91,700 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,300 shares during the quarter. Dakota Wealth Management owned approximately 0.59% of Seaport Global Acquisition worth $913,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Berkley W R Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Seaport Global Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,610,000. Karpus Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Seaport Global Acquisition by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. Karpus Management Inc. now owns 2,678,109 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,272,000 after acquiring an additional 97,023 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Seaport Global Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $6,052,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Seaport Global Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $189,000. Finally, Saba Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in Seaport Global Acquisition in the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,153,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.58% of the company’s stock.

SGAM stock opened at $9.97 on Thursday. Seaport Global Acquisition Corp. has a 12-month low of $9.66 and a 12-month high of $10.69. The business has a 50 day moving average of $9.98.

Seaport Global Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It focuses on effectuating a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

