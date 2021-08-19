Seedify.fund (SFUND) 24 Hour Volume Reaches $8.06 Million

Seedify.fund (CURRENCY:SFUND) traded 12.9% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on August 19th. Seedify.fund has a total market capitalization of $15.91 million and approximately $8.06 million worth of Seedify.fund was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Seedify.fund has traded up 278.9% against the U.S. dollar. One Seedify.fund coin can now be bought for approximately $3.23 or 0.00006929 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002143 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.19 or 0.00002551 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 11.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $26.64 or 0.00057116 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 15.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $66.68 or 0.00142959 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $69.73 or 0.00149489 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 8.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.88 or 0.00004024 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $46,509.61 or 0.99707763 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded up 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $423.43 or 0.00907753 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 16.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $329.41 or 0.00706187 BTC.

Seedify.fund’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 4,922,629 coins. Seedify.fund’s official Twitter account is @seedifyfund

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Seedify.fund directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Seedify.fund should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Seedify.fund using one of the exchanges listed above.

