Select Medical (NYSE:SEM) Updates FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Select Medical (NYSE:SEM) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $2.910-$3.080 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $2.540. The company issued revenue guidance of $5.85 billion-$6.05 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $5.91 billion.

Shares of NYSE SEM opened at $33.60 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.52 billion, a PE ratio of 10.57, a PEG ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 1.38. Select Medical has a 52 week low of $18.24 and a 52 week high of $43.60. The company’s 50 day moving average is $39.71. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.34.

Select Medical (NYSE:SEM) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The health services provider reported $1.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.62. Select Medical had a net margin of 7.17% and a return on equity of 32.52%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Select Medical will post 3.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 18th will be paid a $0.125 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 17th. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.49%. Select Medical’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 26.46%.

Several research firms have issued reports on SEM. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on Select Medical from $42.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Select Medical from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating and set a $40.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Select Medical from $37.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Finally, Benchmark lifted their target price on shares of Select Medical from $44.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Select Medical has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $42.20.

In related news, EVP Martin F. Jackson sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.15, for a total value of $4,015,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,285,428 shares in the company, valued at $51,609,934.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO David S. Chernow sold 139,550 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.14, for a total value of $5,043,337.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 319,550 shares of company stock worth $12,249,037 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 18.80% of the company’s stock.

Select Medical Company Profile

Select Medical Holdings Corporation, through its subsidiary, Select Medical Corporation, operates critical illness recovery hospitals, rehabilitation hospitals, outpatient rehabilitation clinics, and occupational health centers in the United States. The company's Critical Illness Recovery Hospital segment consists of hospitals that provide services for heart failure, infectious disease, respiratory failure and pulmonary disease, surgery requiring prolonged recovery, renal disease, neurological events, and trauma.

