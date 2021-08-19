Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE) Releases FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $7.750-$8.350 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $8.100. The company issued revenue guidance of -.Sempra Energy also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $8.100-$8.700 EPS.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on SRE. Barclays raised their price objective on Sempra Energy from $145.00 to $158.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. Mizuho upped their target price on Sempra Energy from $148.00 to $154.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday, June 28th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Sempra Energy from $148.00 to $152.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on shares of Sempra Energy from $151.00 to $145.00 and set a market perform rating for the company in a research note on Friday, June 25th. Finally, Bank of America lowered shares of Sempra Energy from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $135.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $148.43.

Shares of SRE stock traded up $0.08 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $132.67. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,832 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,540,092. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $134.15. The stock has a market cap of $42.37 billion, a PE ratio of 19.27, a PEG ratio of 3.34 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a current ratio of 0.51. Sempra Energy has a 12-month low of $112.33 and a 12-month high of $144.93.

Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The utilities provider reported $1.63 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.59 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $2.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.50 billion. Sempra Energy had a return on equity of 10.40% and a net margin of 18.44%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.71 EPS. Research analysts expect that Sempra Energy will post 8.13 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 7th were given a dividend of $1.10 per share. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, July 6th. Sempra Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 54.79%.

Sempra Energy Company Profile

Sempra Energy is an energy-service holding company, which engages in the development and operation of energy infrastructure, and provision of electric and gas services. It operates through the following segments: San Diego Gas and Electric Company (SDG&E), Southern California Gas Company (SoCalGas), Sempra Texas Utilities, Sempra Mexico, and Sempra LNG.

