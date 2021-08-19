SEMrush (NASDAQ:SEMR) Shares Gap Down After Insider Selling

Shares of SEMrush Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEMR) gapped down prior to trading on Tuesday after an insider sold shares in the company. The stock had previously closed at $20.73, but opened at $19.62. SEMrush shares last traded at $20.04, with a volume of 548 shares traded.

Specifically, CRO Delbert M. Humenik sold 36,053 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.53, for a total value of $776,221.09. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 52,771 shares of company stock valued at $1,119,603.

SEMR has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. KeyCorp increased their target price on SEMrush from $24.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded SEMrush from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of SEMrush from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $21.21.

The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $20.36.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new position in shares of SEMrush in the second quarter valued at $28,000. Rokos Capital Management LLP purchased a new position in SEMrush during the 1st quarter valued at about $121,000. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in SEMrush during the first quarter worth about $135,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of SEMrush by 38.5% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 7,383 shares of the company’s stock valued at $171,000 after purchasing an additional 2,054 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of SEMrush in the first quarter valued at approximately $193,000. 6.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

SEMrush Company Profile (NASDAQ:SEMR)

SEMrush Holdings, Inc develops online visibility management software as a service (SaaS) platform. It helps businesses to run search engine optimization, pay-per-click, content, social media, and competitive research campaigns. The company offers insights and solutions to build, manage, and measure campaigns across various marketing channels.

