Senior (OTCMKTS:SNIRF) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Senior (OTCMKTS:SNIRF) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Thursday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage presently has a $2.75 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective indicates a potential upside of 13.20% from the stock’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Senior PLC provides engineering solutions. The Company designs, manufactures and markets technology components and systems for the equipment producers primarily in the aerospace, defence, land vehicle and energy markets. Its operating segment consists of Aerospace and Flexonics. Senior PLC is based in Rickmansworth, the United Kingdom. “

Several other research firms have also issued reports on SNIRF. Investec raised shares of Senior from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Senior in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Finally, Peel Hunt lowered shares of Senior to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd.

OTCMKTS SNIRF opened at $2.43 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 1.52 and a quick ratio of 0.66. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $1.92. Senior has a 1 year low of $1.45 and a 1 year high of $2.43. The company has a market capitalization of $1.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -242.93 and a beta of 1.45.

Senior Plc designs, manufactures and markets technology components and systems. The company operates its business through two divisions: Aerospace and Flexonics. The Aerospace division offers various products and systems for structures, fluid conveyance, and gas turbine engines, such as airframe and system components & assemblies, high-pressure and low-pressure engineered ducting systems, engineered control bellows, sensors and assemblies, fabricated engine components, and fluid systems ducting & control.

