Senior plc (LON:SNR) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Senior plc (LON:SNR) has received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the six research firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and one has assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is GBX 166.75 ($2.18).

Several brokerages recently commented on SNR. Berenberg Bank increased their target price on shares of Senior from GBX 170 ($2.22) to GBX 180 ($2.35) and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Senior from GBX 170 ($2.22) to GBX 190 ($2.48) and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Peel Hunt reiterated an “under review” rating on shares of Senior in a research note on Monday, June 7th. Numis Securities reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 120 ($1.57) price target on shares of Senior in a research note on Tuesday, June 1st. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on shares of Senior from GBX 172 ($2.25) to GBX 177 ($2.31) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th.

Get Senior alerts:

SNR traded down GBX 3.50 ($0.05) during trading hours on Thursday, hitting GBX 172.50 ($2.25). 370,814 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 857,774. Senior has a 1-year low of GBX 41 ($0.54) and a 1-year high of GBX 186.71 ($2.44). The firm has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 160.41. The company has a market capitalization of £723.50 million and a PE ratio of -24.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 50.75, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 1.65.

Senior plc designs, manufactures, and markets high-technology components and systems for the principal original equipment producers in the aerospace, defense, land vehicle, and power and energy markets worldwide. The company operates in two divisions, Aerospace and Flexonics. The Aerospace division offers high-pressure and low-pressure engineered ducting systems, engineered control bellows, assemblies, and sensors; precision-machined and fabricated engine components; fluid systems ducting and control products; and precision-machined airframe components and assemblies.

See Also: Investing in Dividend Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Senior Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Senior and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.