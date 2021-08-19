Senseonics (NYSEAMERICAN:SENS) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at HC Wainwright

Stock analysts at HC Wainwright initiated coverage on shares of Senseonics (NYSEAMERICAN:SENS) in a research report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm set a “buy” rating on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on the stock. Colliers Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a $4.00 target price on shares of Senseonics in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Senseonics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Senseonics currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $2.63.

Shares of SENS stock opened at $3.12 on Thursday. Senseonics has a 1 year low of $0.35 and a 1 year high of $5.56. The business’s fifty day moving average is $0.48. The company has a market capitalization of $1.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.94 and a beta of 0.50.

Senseonics (NYSEAMERICAN:SENS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.42) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($0.40). The business had revenue of $3.29 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.00 million. As a group, analysts expect that Senseonics will post -0.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Timothy T. Goodnow sold 380,710 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.60, for a total value of $1,370,556.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 5,211,586 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,761,709.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, COO Mukul Jain sold 18,866 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.51, for a total value of $66,219.66. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 1,976,691 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,938,185.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 841,297 shares of company stock valued at $2,629,947 over the last three months. Company insiders own 5.60% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Veritable L.P. bought a new stake in Senseonics during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. MML Investors Services LLC bought a new stake in Senseonics during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Senseonics during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Formidable Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Senseonics during the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Hengehold Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Senseonics during the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. 16.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Senseonics Holdings, Inc engages in the design, development, and commercialization of implantable continuous glucose monitoring system for people with diabetes. Its primary product is the brand Eversense, a gluscose monitoring device which includes sensor, smart transmitter, and mobile application. The company was founded on June 26, 2014 and is headquartered in Germantown, MD.

