Sessia Price Tops $0.0485 on Top Exchanges (KICKS)

Sessia (CURRENCY:KICKS) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on August 19th. In the last week, Sessia has traded down 6.2% against the dollar. One Sessia coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0485 or 0.00000104 BTC on popular exchanges. Sessia has a total market capitalization of $439,456.03 and approximately $93,724.00 worth of Sessia was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002154 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $26.48 or 0.00057055 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.41 or 0.00003035 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.09 or 0.00015273 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002156 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $398.57 or 0.00858805 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.25 or 0.00047940 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $48.98 or 0.00105535 BTC.

Sessia Coin Profile

Sessia (CRYPTO:KICKS) is a coin. Its genesis date was March 9th, 2019. Sessia’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 9,062,175 coins. The Reddit community for Sessia is /r/SESSIANetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Sessia is sessia.com . Sessia’s official Twitter account is @sessia_clients and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Sessia is a unique software solution for iOS and Android which helps businesses establish direct contact with their clients using the advantages of blockchain technology. Sessia has managed to combine a marketplace with a social network, enabling people to independently choose goods and services based on their friends’ recommendations. Businesses get a great opportunity to distribute their marketing budget among clients who can actually bring new customers, rather than pay for the services of third-party advertising agencies. “

Buying and Selling Sessia

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Sessia directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Sessia should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Sessia using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

