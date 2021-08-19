SFL Co. Ltd. (NYSE:SFL) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.15

SFL Co. Ltd. (NYSE:SFL) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, August 18th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be given a dividend of 0.15 per share by the shipping company on Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.37%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 14th.

SFL has decreased its dividend payment by 37.5% over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years.

SFL stock opened at $7.17 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.98. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $7.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $918.66 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.47 and a beta of 1.06. SFL has a 1 year low of $5.85 and a 1 year high of $9.34.

SFL has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. B. Riley upped their price target on SFL from $8.50 to $10.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Zacks Investment Research lowered SFL from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded SFL from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $9.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday.

SFL Company Profile

SFL Corp. Ltd. engages in the ownership and operation of vessels and offshore related assets. It also involves in the charter, purchase, and sale of assets. It operate through subsidiaries located in Bermuda, Cyprus, Malta, Liberia, Norway, the United Kingdom, and the Marshall Islands. The company was founded on October 10, 2003 and is headquartered in Hamilton, Bermuda.

