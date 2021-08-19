Shaker Investments LLC OH Acquires New Position in FormFactor, Inc. (NASDAQ:FORM)

Shaker Investments LLC OH acquired a new stake in shares of FormFactor, Inc. (NASDAQ:FORM) in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund acquired 27,382 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $998,000.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of FormFactor during the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its position in FormFactor by 379.4% in the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 628 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 497 shares during the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management bought a new position in FormFactor in the 1st quarter worth about $36,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new position in FormFactor in the 2nd quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its position in FormFactor by 203.9% in the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,334 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 895 shares during the last quarter. 81.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, CEO Mike Slessor sold 15,010 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.68, for a total transaction of $520,546.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 332,511 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,531,481.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.94% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have commented on FORM shares. Needham & Company LLC started coverage on shares of FormFactor in a research report on Monday, July 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $57.00 target price for the company. DA Davidson upgraded shares of FormFactor from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, CL King started coverage on shares of FormFactor in a research report on Friday, June 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $42.00 target price for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. FormFactor currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $49.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:FORM traded up $0.28 during trading on Thursday, reaching $34.75. The company had a trading volume of 236,407 shares, compared to its average volume of 477,091. The business’s fifty day moving average is $35.68. The firm has a market cap of $2.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.41 and a beta of 1.42. FormFactor, Inc. has a twelve month low of $22.37 and a twelve month high of $52.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 3.23 and a quick ratio of 2.51.

FormFactor (NASDAQ:FORM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The semiconductor company reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by $0.08. FormFactor had a net margin of 10.63% and a return on equity of 13.98%. On average, research analysts forecast that FormFactor, Inc. will post 1.24 EPS for the current year.

FormFactor Profile

FormFactor, Inc engages in the provision of test and measurement solutions. It operates through the following segments: Probe Cards and Systems. The Probe Cards segment consists of technologies and product architectures, including micro-electromechanical systems technologies. The Systems segment comprises of analytical probe solutions for on-wafer probing, board test, and package test.

