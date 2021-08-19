Shaker Investments LLC OH Cuts Position in Globant S.A. (NYSE:GLOB)

Shaker Investments LLC OH decreased its position in Globant S.A. (NYSE:GLOB) by 28.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,221 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 4,562 shares during the quarter. Globant accounts for approximately 1.1% of Shaker Investments LLC OH’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest position. Shaker Investments LLC OH’s holdings in Globant were worth $2,459,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Wasatch Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Globant by 8.6% in the first quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 2,183,014 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $453,215,000 after acquiring an additional 173,664 shares in the last quarter. Cartica Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Globant in the first quarter worth $30,149,000. Sands Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Globant by 13.4% in the first quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC now owns 1,171,319 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $243,178,000 after acquiring an additional 138,548 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its stake in shares of Globant by 91.6% in the first quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 277,304 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $57,571,000 after acquiring an additional 132,572 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of Globant by 10.0% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,438,317 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $298,610,000 after acquiring an additional 131,127 shares in the last quarter. 78.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Globant from $284.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Cowen boosted their target price on shares of Globant from $260.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 13th. upgraded shares of Globant from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $240.00 to $243.00 in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Globant from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $235.00 to $290.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Globant from $243.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $267.64.

GLOB traded up $2.17 on Thursday, hitting $288.67. 321,843 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 214,315. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $234.77. Globant S.A. has a fifty-two week low of $157.03 and a fifty-two week high of $290.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 163.09 and a beta of 1.23.

Globant Company Profile

Globant SA engages in the provision of information technology services. It offers application development and maintenance, testing, and infrastructure management. The company was founded by Martín Migoya, Martín Gonzalo Umaran, Guibert Andrés Englebienne, and Néstor Augusto Nocetti in 2003 and is headquartered in Luxembourg.

