Shard (SHARD) Price Reaches $0.14 on Major Exchanges

Shard (CURRENCY:SHARD) traded down 8.9% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on August 19th. Shard has a total market cap of $4.72 million and approximately $73.00 worth of Shard was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Shard coin can currently be bought for $0.14 or 0.00000300 BTC on major exchanges. In the last seven days, Shard has traded 14.1% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Shard Coin Profile

SHARD is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the

Scrypt

hashing algorithm. Shard’s total supply is 77,344,482 coins and its circulating supply is 33,344,482 coins. The official website for Shard is shardcoin.io. Shard’s official Twitter account is @shardcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Shard is a blockchain-based payment platform. It allows users to perform cryptocurrencies transactions between them using the platform native token, the SHARD. At the main website, users will find a digital wallet service as well, with support for Windows, Mac, and Linux devices, where it is possible to store, monitor and manage their digital assets, including SHARD. ShardCoin (SHARD) is a PoS (Proof of Stake) cryptocurrency based on the Scrypt algorithm. It will be the medium through which users can exchange value when using the platform. “

Shard Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Shard directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Shard should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Shard using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

