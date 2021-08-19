Sharps Compliance (NASDAQ:SMED) Releases Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.03 EPS

Sharps Compliance (NASDAQ:SMED) posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The industrial products company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($0.03), Fidelity Earnings reports. Sharps Compliance had a net margin of 14.16% and a return on equity of 30.81%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.13 earnings per share.

NASDAQ SMED opened at $9.13 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.13. The company has a quick ratio of 1.87, a current ratio of 2.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The company has a market cap of $156.66 million, a PE ratio of 15.74 and a beta of -0.25. Sharps Compliance has a one year low of $5.45 and a one year high of $18.67.

In related news, Director Parris H. Holmes, Jr. sold 74,140 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.85, for a total value of $1,026,839.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 834,329 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,555,456.65. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Parris H. Holmes, Jr. sold 13,123 shares of Sharps Compliance stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.05, for a total transaction of $158,132.15. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 654,729 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,889,484.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 173,045 shares of company stock valued at $2,336,960. 15.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on SMED. Barrington Research lifted their price objective on shares of Sharps Compliance from $15.00 to $18.00 in a report on Friday, May 7th. Roth Capital upped their target price on shares of Sharps Compliance from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. HC Wainwright lowered shares of Sharps Compliance from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Sharps Compliance from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $18.33.

Sharps Compliance Corp. provides medical, pharmaceutical, and hazardous waste management services in the United States. It offers Sharps Recovery System for the containment, transportation, treatment, and tracking of medical waste generated outside the hospital and health care facility settings; TakeAway Recovery System to treat used needles, syringes, and other used healthcare products; Route-Based Pickup Service, a medical and hazardous waste pick-up services; and MedSafe, a solution for the safe collection, transportation, and disposal of unwanted and expired ultimate-user medications.

