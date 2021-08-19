SHIELD (XSH) Trading Down 17.7% Over Last Week

SHIELD (CURRENCY:XSH) traded down 1.2% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 8:00 AM ET on August 19th. SHIELD has a total market cap of $113,595.90 and $3.00 worth of SHIELD was traded on exchanges in the last day. One SHIELD coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC on exchanges. Over the last seven days, SHIELD has traded 17.7% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $44,421.32 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,987.20 or 0.06724704 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000673 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $623.86 or 0.01404414 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $164.39 or 0.00370064 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $61.51 or 0.00138468 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $253.33 or 0.00570281 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $152.65 or 0.00343633 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.94 or 0.00006626 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $139.41 or 0.00313839 BTC.

About SHIELD

SHIELD (XSH) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the MultipleAlgorithms hashing algorithm. It launched on October 6th, 2017. SHIELD’s total supply is 512,973,375 coins. SHIELD’s official website is www.shield-coin.com . SHIELD’s official message board is medium.com/@shieldxsh . The Reddit community for SHIELD is /r/SHIELDCOIN and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . SHIELD’s official Twitter account is @SHIELDcurrency and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “SHIELD is a PoW cryptocurrency based on multiple algorithms (Scrypt, x17, groestl, blake2s, & lyra2rev2). “

Buying and Selling SHIELD

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SHIELD directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade SHIELD should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy SHIELD using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

