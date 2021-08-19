Short Interest in AB SKF (publ) (OTCMKTS:SKUFF) Drops By 18.8%

AB SKF (publ) (OTCMKTS:SKUFF) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in the month of July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 839,100 shares, a drop of 18.8% from the July 15th total of 1,033,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 399.6 days.

Separately, UBS Group reissued a “sell” rating on shares of AB SKF (publ) in a report on Wednesday, July 21st.

Shares of AB SKF (publ) stock remained flat at $$26.95 during midday trading on Thursday. AB SKF has a 12 month low of $20.20 and a 12 month high of $29.85. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $26.16.

SKF AB engages in the manufacture of machine and rotating equipment. It operates through the Industrial Market and Automotive Market business segments. The Industrial Marget segment comprises of Industrial Sales Americas, Industrial Sales Europe and Middle East and Africa, Industrial Sales Asia, Industrial Units, Bearing Operations, and Aerospace.

