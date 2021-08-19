Short Interest in Adial Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADIL) Grows By 16.9%

Adial Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADIL) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,090,000 shares, an increase of 16.9% from the July 15th total of 932,600 shares. Approximately 6.2% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 1,190,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.9 days.

Shares of NASDAQ ADIL opened at $3.20 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $64.95 million, a PE ratio of -3.11 and a beta of 0.60. Adial Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $1.14 and a 52-week high of $4.00. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $2.70.

Adial Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ADIL) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 17th. The company reported ($0.30) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP acquired a new stake in shares of Adial Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Adial Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Rede Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Adial Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Barclays PLC acquired a new stake in shares of Adial Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Adial Pharmaceuticals by 107.3% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 22,050 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 11,415 shares during the period. 4.22% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, Litchfield Hills Research initiated coverage on Adial Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $5.00 price objective on the stock.

Adial Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Adial Pharmaceuticals, Inc operates as a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, which focuses on the treatment of alcohol use disorder. Its lead product is AD04, a selective serotonin-3 antagonist. The company was founded by Bankole A. Johnson in November 2010 and is headquartered in Charlottesville, VA.

