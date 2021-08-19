Short Interest in Astro Aerospace Ltd. (OTCMKTS:ASDN) Increases By 41.9%

Astro Aerospace Ltd. (OTCMKTS:ASDN) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 47,400 shares, a growth of 41.9% from the July 15th total of 33,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 105,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.5 days.
OTCMKTS:ASDN opened at $2.01 on Thursday. Astro Aerospace has a 52 week low of $0.47 and a 52 week high of $7.34. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $2.59.
Astro Aerospace Company Profile
Read More: Why Invest in Dividend Achievers?
Receive News & Ratings for Astro Aerospace Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Astro Aerospace and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.