Short Interest in City Office REIT, Inc. (NYSE:CIO) Decreases By 17.8%

City Office REIT, Inc. (NYSE:CIO) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest during the month of July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 268,500 shares, a drop of 17.8% from the July 15th total of 326,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 185,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.4 days. Approximately 0.6% of the company’s shares are short sold.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on City Office REIT from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, June 25th. B. Riley raised their price objective on City Office REIT from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 15th. Compass Point raised their price objective on City Office REIT from $8.75 to $11.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research downgraded City Office REIT from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 15th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on City Office REIT from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 9th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $13.80.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its holdings in City Office REIT by 7.9% during the 2nd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 17,855 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $221,000 after purchasing an additional 1,306 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in City Office REIT during the 1st quarter worth approximately $49,000. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of City Office REIT in the 1st quarter worth approximately $539,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its position in shares of City Office REIT by 254.1% in the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 171,792 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,824,000 after acquiring an additional 123,275 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IndexIQ Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of City Office REIT by 8.5% in the 1st quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 16,761 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $178,000 after acquiring an additional 1,314 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.99% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:CIO traded up $0.07 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $12.87. 249,139 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 217,369. The firm has a market capitalization of $560.54 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.08, a P/E/G ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.79, a quick ratio of 3.17 and a current ratio of 3.17. City Office REIT has a 52-week low of $6.12 and a 52-week high of $13.47. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $12.68.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 23rd. Investors of record on Friday, July 9th were issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 8th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.66%. City Office REIT’s payout ratio is currently 49.18%.

City Office REIT Company Profile

City Office REIT, Inc is a real estate investment trust. It focuses on acquiring, owning and operating office properties located primarily in metropolitan areas in the Southern and Western United States. The company was founded on November 26, 2013 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

