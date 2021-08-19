Short Interest in DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD) Drops By 18.7%

DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in the month of July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 4,600,000 shares, a decrease of 18.7% from the July 15th total of 5,660,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,920,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.6 days. Currently, 0.9% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Shares of DuPont de Nemours stock traded down $0.99 on Thursday, hitting $72.92. 1,905,882 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,558,391. The company has a 50 day moving average of $76.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 1.99 and a current ratio of 2.66. DuPont de Nemours has a 52 week low of $53.49 and a 52 week high of $87.27. The stock has a market cap of $38.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.30, a PEG ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.51.

DuPont de Nemours (NYSE:DD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The basic materials company reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.12. DuPont de Nemours had a net margin of 32.59% and a return on equity of 7.42%. The firm had revenue of $4.14 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.99 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.70 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 25.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that DuPont de Nemours will post 4.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Friday, July 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 29th. DuPont de Nemours’s payout ratio is 35.71%.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. TheStreet upgraded DuPont de Nemours from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on DuPont de Nemours from $83.00 to $84.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on DuPont de Nemours from $95.00 to $97.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. Argus raised their price objective on DuPont de Nemours from $81.00 to $93.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered DuPont de Nemours from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $83.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. DuPont de Nemours presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $87.71.

In related news, Director Luther C. Iv Kissam bought 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 5th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $75.94 per share, with a total value of $379,700.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Jon D. Kemp sold 3,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.38, for a total value of $295,330.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.24% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of DD. JNBA Financial Advisors grew its holdings in DuPont de Nemours by 98.2% in the second quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 323 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. Lederer & Associates Investment Counsel CA purchased a new position in DuPont de Nemours in the first quarter worth $26,000. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in DuPont de Nemours by 69.0% in the first quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 338 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 138 shares during the last quarter. Newton One Investments LLC purchased a new position in DuPont de Nemours in the second quarter worth $26,000. Finally, Benson Investment Management Company Inc. purchased a new position in DuPont de Nemours in the second quarter worth $27,000. 64.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About DuPont de Nemours

DuPont de Nemours, Inc provides technology-based materials, ingredients, and solutions in the United States, Canada, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company's Electronics & Imaging segment supplies materials to manufacture photovoltaics and solar cells; materials and printing systems to the advanced printing industry; and materials and solutions for the fabrication of semiconductors and integrated circuits addressing front-end and back-end of the manufacturing process.

