Short Interest in Eaton Vance New York Municipal Bond Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:ENX) Drops By 28.6%

Eaton Vance New York Municipal Bond Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:ENX) saw a large decline in short interest in the month of July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 2,000 shares, a decline of 28.6% from the July 15th total of 2,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 22,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

ENX traded down $0.05 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $12.68. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 25,824 shares, compared to its average volume of 28,867. Eaton Vance New York Municipal Bond Fund has a 52-week low of $11.42 and a 52-week high of $13.05.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 24th will be issued a $0.0378 dividend. This represents a $0.45 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 23rd.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in shares of Eaton Vance New York Municipal Bond Fund by 58.3% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 11,084 shares of the company’s stock worth $135,000 after purchasing an additional 4,084 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Eaton Vance New York Municipal Bond Fund by 4.8% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 21,921 shares of the company’s stock worth $267,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Eaton Vance New York Municipal Bond Fund by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 23,018 shares of the company’s stock worth $281,000 after purchasing an additional 965 shares during the period. Sowell Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Eaton Vance New York Municipal Bond Fund during the 1st quarter worth about $73,000. Finally, Dakota Wealth Management grew its holdings in shares of Eaton Vance New York Municipal Bond Fund by 74.8% during the 1st quarter. Dakota Wealth Management now owns 46,734 shares of the company’s stock worth $570,000 after purchasing an additional 20,000 shares during the period.

About Eaton Vance New York Municipal Bond Fund

Eaton Vance New York Municipal Bond Fund is a closed-end investment company, which seeks current income exempt from federal and new york income taxes through investment in high rated investment grade municipal securities. The company was founded in 2002 and is headquartered in Boston, MA.

