Short Interest in Entia Biosciences, Inc. (OTCMKTS:ERGO) Expands By 27.3%

Entia Biosciences, Inc. (OTCMKTS:ERGO) was the target of a large increase in short interest in July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 11,200 shares, an increase of 27.3% from the July 15th total of 8,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 230,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Shares of ERGO traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $0.14. 51,000 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 139,044. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.12. Entia Biosciences has a 52 week low of $0.01 and a 52 week high of $0.39.

Entia Biosciences Company Profile

Entia Biosciences, Inc operates as a biotechnology company. It is engaged in the discovery, formulation, production and marketing of functional ingredients that can be used in branded medical foods, nutraceuticals, cosmetics and other products. The firm markets nutraceutical products under the GROH and SANO brands direct to consumers online and through hair salons and other resellers in North America.

