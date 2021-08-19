Short Interest in Entia Biosciences, Inc. (OTCMKTS:ERGO) Expands By 27.3%

Entia Biosciences, Inc. (OTCMKTS:ERGO) was the target of a large increase in short interest in July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 11,200 shares, an increase of 27.3% from the July 15th total of 8,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 230,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.
Shares of ERGO traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $0.14. 51,000 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 139,044. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.12. Entia Biosciences has a 52 week low of $0.01 and a 52 week high of $0.39.
Entia Biosciences Company Profile
