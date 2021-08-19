Short Interest in Eurofins Scientific SE (OTCMKTS:ERFSF) Grows By 35.3%

Eurofins Scientific SE (OTCMKTS:ERFSF) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 204,200 shares, a growth of 35.3% from the July 15th total of 150,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 226.9 days.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on ERFSF. Societe Generale reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Eurofins Scientific in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “sell” rating on shares of Eurofins Scientific in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Bryan, Garnier & Co cut Eurofins Scientific from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 9th. Zacks Investment Research cut Eurofins Scientific from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of Eurofins Scientific in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $111.00.

Shares of OTCMKTS ERFSF traded down $1.97 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $137.28. The stock had a trading volume of 48 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,650. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.76 and a beta of 0.77. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $120.19. Eurofins Scientific has a 52 week low of $71.51 and a 52 week high of $139.25. The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78.

Eurofins Scientific SE engages in the bio-analytical testing of food, environment, and pharmaceuticals products. The firm offers testing and laboratory services for agro science, genomics, discovery pharmacology and for supporting clinical studies. It operates through the following geographical segments: Europe, North America, and Rest of the World.

